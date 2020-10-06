“US President” Is Back At White House ; Dramatic Posing Without A Mask!!!

US President Donald Trump returned to the White House from the military hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19. He made a dramatic return as he entered the White House without a protective mask.

With a white surgical mask, Donald Trump gave a thumbs-up and waved at reporters as he walked to the white house from the helicopter. He then walked up the staircase of the White House Portico, removed his mask, and posed for pictures, giving a thumbs-up and others a salute.

video courtesy; The Guardian

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley informed at the Walter Reed National Military Center that Trump has exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria and has received another dose of remdesivir drug in his treatment of Covid-19. According to Dr. Brian Garibaldi, director of Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit, on Sunday evening, the president received his third dose of remdesivir and he tolerated that infusion without difficulty. His kidney and liver function continued to be normal, he said.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid,” he tweeted earlier in the day. “Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Read Also ; If You’re Really Happy That Donald Trump Has COVID ,Then Read This…..

The Republican president, running for re-election against Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 US election, was admitted to the hospital on Friday after being diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Trump’s expected discharge raised new questions about how the administration was going to protect other officials from a disease that remains rampant in the president’s body. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she had tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning and was entering quarantine.