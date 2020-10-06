WhatsApp to launch new features

The popular social media messaging platform, WhatsApp will soon launch new features. The social media messaging app owned by Facebook will introduce new features like mute option, shortcut to catalogue and traces of expiring media. These new features will be introduced for iPhone users.

This was reported by WABetaInfo which tracks WhatsApp. As per the report, WhatsApp Beta for iPhone version 2.20.100.23 will come with the Always Mute feature. This new feature will replace “1 year” option for muting conversations – both groups and individuals. The new feature will also add support for iOS 14. Apple will very soon launch iOS 14 on the Apple App Store.

The new feature will likely to include a bigger search bar and better integration with iOS 14, along with limited support for photos based on the user’s preference.

Also for the catalogue shortcut, WhatsApp will bring a single call button for Business chats. Once a user taps on it, he/she can choose the call type. In case a business has the catalog feature configured, a shortcut will appear in the navigation bar.