“Breaking News” ; Huge fire Broke Out At Indian Oil Petrol Pump Near Raj Bhavan !!!

Bhubaneswar: Eight people were injured in a major fire that busted out at an Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump near Raj Bhavan. Two of the injured are critical and have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Many people have suffered severe injuries during the accident, said City Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi. All injured are being shifted to Capital Hospital.

“Our priority is to ensure that the fire does not spread to the two other tanks containing petrol and diesel,” Commissioner of Police S S Sarangi said. Three fire engines have been pushed into service to extinguish the flames, Sarangi said. The cause of the outburst is yet to be confirmed, he added.

CP Sarangi told that one of the two CNG storage tanks blasted causing the fire to spread. In order to prevent any further mishap and fire outbreak to the nearby situated petrol and diesel tanks, the entire stretch of road between Raj Bhawan and Capital Hospital has been blocked off by the police.

Many vehicles including bikes and four-wheelers have been blown away in the impact of the blast that eye-witnesses and passersby said it was like an earthquake. Some local shops are also stated to have suffered damages due to the explosion. Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said that people nearby the spot of the blast have been vacated to ensure safety. The situation is under control.