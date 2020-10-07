Congress MLA dies after recovering from Covid-19

A Congress MLA had died due to post-Covid-19 complications. Kailash Chandra Trivedi, Congress MLA from Sahara constituency in Bhilwara in Rajasthan has died at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was aged 65. Trivedi was tested positive for Covid-19 on September 5 and was under treatment. After treatment he was tested negative recently.

As per reports, Trivedi had tested negative for Covid-19 but continued to have problems in the lungs. As per doctors, the infection has severely damaged his organs and his health deteriorated. He was later airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on October 2.

Trivedi was elected thrice from Sahara in 2003 and 2008. He lost to BJP’s Balu Ram Chaudhary in 2013. He again won from Sahara in 2018.

“Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA and Congress leader Kailash Trivedi. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and supporters. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace”, tweeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.