Moderate earthquake strikes

A moderate earthquake has jolted Ukhrul district of Manipur on Wednesday. National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has announced this. NCS informed that an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul at 3:32 am on Wednesday morning. NCS reported that the earthquake tremor were felt at a depth of 10 kilometers.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-10-2020, 03:32:56 IST, Lat: 25.33 & Long: 94.44, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ukhrul, Manipur,” NCS tweeted.

The epicentre of the earthquake could not be known. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on September 1, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 55 km east of Ukhrul in Manipur.