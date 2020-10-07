Release date of ‘The Batman’ announced

The release date of Hollywood movie, ‘The Batman’ has been announced by the makers of the film. The Warner Bros has once again pushed the release of the film. The release of the film has been pushed due to Covid-19 situation.

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson had been scheduled for October 1, 2021. Now the Warner Bros has announced that the film will be released only on March 4, 2022. Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune will premiere on October 1, 2021, instead of December 18.

Also, ‘ The Flash ‘ will be released on November 4, 2022. Earlier it was supposed to released on June 2, 2022. ‘Shazam 2’ will open on June 2, 2023, instead of its original November 4, 2022 date.