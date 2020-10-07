Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended higher. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and BSE Nifty has settled trading in gains for fifth session in a row on Wednesday. In the last five trading sessions, the Sensex has rallied 5 per cent and Nifty has surged 5 per cent.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,879 higher by 304 points. NSE Nifty settled trading at 11,739 up by 76 points. Six of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth negative as 1,598 shares ended lower while 1,077 closed higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Titan, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, Shree Cements, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, TCS, Nestle India and Infosys

The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bharat Petroleum, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Coal India, Tata Steel, NTPC and Sun Pharma.