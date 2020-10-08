Air India announces new international flight services from October 10

The national air carrier in India, Air India has announced new international flight services. Air India has announced new international flight services from Delhi form October 10. Air India announced that it will operate flight services from New Delhi to Sydney between October 10 and 14.

“Air India will operate additional flights from Delhi to Sydney between 10th & 14th October 2020. Limited seats available due to quarantine restrictions by Australian Authorities. Booking will open today at 1600 hrs (IST) through AI Website, Booking Offices and Call Centre,” tweeted Air India.

Also Read: Union minister tests positive for Covid-19

The union government on March 25 has suspended all domestic and international passenger flight services. The flight services were suspended as the government has imposed lockdown in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a phased manner.