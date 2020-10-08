Earthquake strikes with a magnitude of 4.2

Ladakh : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was reported near Ladakh at 9:22 am on Thursday. The quake measured 4.2 on the Rickter scale and had a depth of 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology. No injuries, casualties, or damage were reported. Earlier on October 6, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir. Light earthquakes have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the last one month. No loss of life and property has been reported yet, they said.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 08-10-2020, 09:22:06 IST, Lat: 35.36 and Long: 75.81, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh,” the NCS tweeted. Seismologically, J&K is situated in an earthquake-prone region where temblors have wrought devastation in the past. On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed more than 80,000 people on the two sides of the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.