Google launches a new security feature that will automatically issue an alert

Google plans to introduce a new security feature that will automatically issue an alert within the Google app that people use and help them address, and users do not need to receive email or phone alerts after going for a suspected hack or a compromise. The new alerts are resistant to spoofing, so users can always be sure that they are coming from Google.

“We will start with limited implementation in the coming weeks and plan to expand wider early next year,” said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, vice president of product. Google uses Android alerts to notify people about critical issues with their Google accounts, such as a suspected hack. Secure browsing protects more than four billion devices, Gmail blocks more than 100 million phishing attempts every day, and Google Play Protect scans more than 100 billion programs for malware and other problems every day. Google said its revamped security center is now available in the United States and will soon be available worldwide. In Google Assistant, the company is going to set up a guest mode – a new way to use Assistant on home devices.

With an easy voice command, you can turn on guest mode, and your interaction between assistants in this mode will not be stored in your account. You can turn off guest mode at any time to regain the full, personalized Google Assistant experience. You always have the ability to go back and delete what you told the assistant by just using your voice. Google answers more than three million privacy and security questions worldwide.