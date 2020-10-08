Indian Air Force’s helicopter makes precautionary landing in open field: Video

The The Indian Air Force has informed that one of its helicopter has made an precautionary landing in an open field. The chopper has made the precautionary landing as part of a routine training sortie Thursday afternoon at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh .The precautionary landing was made after the Dhruv Advance light helicopter developed a technical snag in-flight during a routine training mission.

“IAF #ALH, while on a routine training mission carried out a safe precautionary landing due to a technical snag in-flight. The helicopter landed safely, with prompt & swift emergency actions by the aircrew. No damage or injury reported on ground, recovery team has been launched”, a statement issued on IAF’s official Twitter handle reads.

“An Advanced Light Helicopter of Indian Air Force was airborne from Air Force Station, Sarsawa on a routine training mission. Approximately 30 NM out of Sarsawa, the helicopter developed a technical snag and carried out precautionary landing South of the airfield. The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. No damage to any property has been reported. Recovery team was launched immediately from Air Force Station, Sarsawa,” the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

The helicopter landed safely, with prompt & swift emergency actions by the aircrew. No damage or injury reported on ground, recovery team has been launched. pic.twitter.com/0Zv47ivwDv — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2020

Security officials reportedly have cordoned off the area in the open field where the Dhruv chopper has landed.