Nepal continues provocation: Indian soldiers manhandled by Nepalese villagers

Nepal has not yet stopped provoking India. As a move to provoke India, the Nepalese villagers had manhandled Indian soldiers. This was reported by India TV.

As per reports, the tension between jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal and Nepalese had took place on Tuesday near Sundar Nagar village in Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh. The tension began as jawans of 49th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) had seized a truck coming from Nepal on Monday. The truck was loaded with cosmetics worth Rs 24.55 lakh. SSB has also arrested Vikram Chakravarty of the Naujalha village for smuggling.

After this, a group of Nepalese citizens assembled on the border protesting against waterlogging on the no man’s land between border pillar number 17 and 18. The waterlogging was due to a rupture in the irrigation pipeline at Bandarbojh village.

But SSB believes that this protest was a technique by the Nepalese. This was the route taken by bikers to smuggle goods into India. And now the road has become slippery and unsafe for travel due to waterlogging. And this has annoyed some Nepalese residents.

The villagers in Indian side also claimed that some Nepalese residents snatched the mobile phones of two SSB jawans in the presence of the civilian police to prevent them from video-recording the uproarious scene on the border. However, the SSB did not confirm the incident.