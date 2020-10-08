‘Prodigy’:- Meet this toddler, who bagged 5 records including a world record at his tender age

Hyderabad:- Aadith Vishwanath Gourishetty of Hyderabad seems to be one of a wonder kid or a child prodigy. one year nine months old, this toddler has entered the World Book of Records and four other record books, for having a sharp memory. He has already bagged 5 Records; World Book of Records, India Book of Records, Telugu Book of Records, and two more National Records for his memory skills, at less than two years of age.

Aadith’s abilities have not only given him recognition locally, but his name has spread far and wide. Not only has he attained global recognition but also has been certified by the prestigious ‘World Book of Records’. When children of his age are busy learning nursery rhymes or listening to lullabies, at his tender age, Aadith can already recognize deities, car logos, colors, all English alphabets, domestic animals, wild animals, professions, body parts, flags, fruits, home appliances, and the list is inexhaustive..