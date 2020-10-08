DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesSports

“Rahul, naam toh suna hoga”:- SRK shouting his iconic dialogue; Priceless moment [Watch]

Oct 8, 2020, 12:32 pm IST

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner celebrated KKR’s 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a way that is only known to SRK. When Rahul Tripathi, KKR’s hero of the match, walked up to collect his Man of the Match award after playing a scintillating knock of 81, Shah Rukh shouted: “Rahul, Naam toh suna hi hoga,” even as Harsha Bhogle and Tripathi himself burst into laughter.

For those unaware of the context, ‘Rahul’ is one of the most-used on-screen names portrayed by Shah Rukh in his film career. The dialogue he shouted at the post-match presentation for Tripathi was first used in his movie 1997 blockbuster ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai.’ Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan also heaped praise on Rahul Tripathi. “We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of @KKRiders And have to mention our @ImRTripathi ‘Naam toh suna tha….kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ Be healthy all of you and rest well. @Bazmccullum will see u soon.”  The KKR’s official Twitter profile also posted a picture of Tripathi with his award, writing, “Jiss film mein Rahul ho, woh superhit hi hoti hai!”

 

