“Rahul, naam toh suna hoga”:- SRK shouting his iconic dialogue; Priceless moment [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner celebrated KKR’s 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a way that is only known to SRK. When Rahul Tripathi, KKR’s hero of the match, walked up to collect his Man of the Match award after playing a scintillating knock of 81, Shah Rukh shouted: “Rahul, Naam toh suna hi hoga,” even as Harsha Bhogle and Tripathi himself burst into laughter.

For those unaware of the context, ‘Rahul’ is one of the most-used on-screen names portrayed by Shah Rukh in his film career. The dialogue he shouted at the post-match presentation for Tripathi was first used in his movie 1997 blockbuster ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai.’ Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan also heaped praise on Rahul Tripathi. “We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of @KKRiders And have to mention our @ImRTripathi ‘Naam toh suna tha….kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ Be healthy all of you and rest well. @Bazmccullum will see u soon.” The KKR’s official Twitter profile also posted a picture of Tripathi with his award, writing, “Jiss film mein Rahul ho, woh superhit hi hoti hai!”

Here's the video of SRK saying 'Rahul naam toh suna hoga'. Tripathi is blushing throughout. ? pic.twitter.com/2q0L1IIx52 — ?e?o? (@smirkesque) October 7, 2020