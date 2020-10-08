Sea cucumbers worth Rs. 20 lakh seized in Lakshadweep

Forest department in Lakshadweep has seized sea cucumber worth Rs. 20 lakh in the international market. The department has seized 22 dead sea cucumbers from an abandoned building in Lakshadweep. The department has registered a case under Wildlife Protection Act.

“The consignment was stored after processing with preservatives, dried, and kept ready for transportation to the mainland and from there to China and other Southeast Asian countries. Further search and investigation are underway to nab the criminals and arrest the accused persons in the crime.” said Damodhar AT, secretary, environment, Lakshadweep.

This year around, 1,500 kg sea cucumbers have been seized from Lakshadweep. The value of this is around Rs 6 crore. Earlier in February, the authorities had seized 1,716 sea cucumbers from a remote uninhabited island . They weighed 852 kg and were estimated to be worth Rs 4.26 crore. This was the largest seizure globally.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has take charge of the illegal sea cucumber trade based in the island.

Sea Cucumber is listed as Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act. The trade of sea cucumbers is banned.

Courtesy : Hindustan Times

Sea cucumber is a worm-like single branched marine organisms. It has a high demand across Southeast Asia, mainly China, for food and traditional medicine. Sea cucumbers are typically sold in dried, canned or frozen forms. Sea cucumber powders and extracts are also available.