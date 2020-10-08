‘Three Senior BJP Leaders’, Including A Former MLA, Leaves The Party !!!

Patna: Three senior BJP leaders, including a former MLA, have left the party. Rajendra Singh, former MLA Rameshwar Chaurasia, and former MLA Usha Vidyarthi have resigned from the party in protest of not being given a seat in the Bihar Assembly elections. They later joined the LJP (Lok Janshakti Party). They will compete on the LJP ticket. The leaders said they could not accept Nitish Kumar’s leadership. All three are reported to be contesting for the LJP from Dinara, Sasaram, and Paliganj constituencies respectively.

In Bihar, the JDU will contest 122 seats and the BJP 121 seats under the NDA seat-sharing agreement. It has also agreed to give up to seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha.