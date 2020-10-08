Union minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another union minister has tested positive for Covid-19. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Prahlad Joshi informed this through his social media handle. He is under home quarantine.

“I have tested positive for #COVID19. As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor’s advice I am in home quarantine,” he tweeted.

Also Read: Sea cucumbers worth Rs. 20 lakh seized in Lakshadweep

Prahlad Joshi is an MP from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

????????

?????? ???????????? ???? ????? ??????????. ?????? ??? ???????? ?????????. ?????? ???????? ???? ?????????? ?????????. I have tested positive for #COVID19 . As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor's advise I am in home quarantine. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 7, 2020

Earlier many prominent politicians from Karnataka has tested tested positive for COVID. This include Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, several Ministers in the state cabinet and a number of MLAs. Most of them have either recovered or under recovery.

Belagavi BJP MP and former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao had died due to Covid-19 in Karnataka.