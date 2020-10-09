“Kamala Harris is a communist. She wants to open the borders to killers, murderers and rapists to pour into US”: US president Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump has launched a vicious attack against Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Trump has said that she will replace Joe Biden as president within a month if he were elected. He also accused that Kamala Harris is a communist.

“She’s a communist. We’re going to have a communist as president? She’s going to be president, in my opinion, within a month. Look, I sit next to Joe and I looked at Joe. Joe’s not lasting two months as president”, said Donald Trump during an interview with Fox Business TV.

“She is a Communist. She’s not a Socialist. She’s well beyond a socialist. Take a look at her views. She wants to open up the borders to allow killers and murderers and rapists to pour into our country,”, said the US president.



“I thought that wasn’t even a contest last night. She was terrible. I don’t think you could get worse. And totally unlikable. She’s a Communist. She’s left of Senator Bernie Sanders. She’s rated left of Bernie by everybody. She’s a Communist,” Trump said in the interview.