Low intensity earthquake strikes

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday informed that a low intensity earthquake has stroked parts of India. The earthquake hit Manipur and Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday.

The earthquake tremors measured 3.4 and 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The tremors were felt in Assam at 3.12 am. The depth of the tremors was 10 km. The impact of the earthquake was felt in Kamjong. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul district of Manipur . The tremor occurred at 3:32 am at a depth of 10 kilometres . Earlier on September 1, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 55 km east of Ukhrul in Manipur.