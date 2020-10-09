‘Only the Left parties can fight the BJP ideologically and politically’: Claims CPM leader

Surjyakanta Mishra, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and secretary of CPI(M) in West Bengal has claimed that only left parties can fight BJP politically and ideologically. He also accused that both the Narendra Modi led union government and Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government try and suppress democratic protests by opposition parties.

“The BJP is no less when it comes to suppressing protests. What they are protesting against in Bengal is what that they practise at the Centre. Mamata Banerjee has locked state secretariat “Nabanna” when the BJP organised its march, how could she be tackling the BJP? Only the Left parties can fight the BJP ideologically and politically”, said Mishra in a press conference.

“Earlier, communal forces could not rear their heads in the state; Jyoti Basu had said Mamata Banerjee’s biggest misdeed was that she brought the BJP to the state. And that turned out to be a historic truth,” he added.