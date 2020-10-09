OTT platform to be led by Edavela Babu, General Secretary of Amma organization…

New OTT platform is coming in Malayalam. Madhu, the beloved actor of Malayalam, released the name and logo of the OTT platform which will be led by Edavela Babu, the actor and the general secretary of the star organization Amma.

A Malayalam-only OTT initiative is coming at a time when Malayalam movies are starting to announce their presence on OTT platforms like Amazon and netflix. The new platform of Road Trip Innovations, chaired by Edavela Babu, aims to reach out to audiences, including movies and original series.

Babu’s new project during Covid’s break has the support of many in Amma. Earlier some directors made a similar move but did not reach the target. Meanwhile, Harishree is signing a new venture from the head of the star organization.