Temple priest burnt alive by land mafia

In a shocking incident, a temple priest had been burnt alive by land mafia. The shocking incident took place at a village in Karauli district in Rajasthan. Babu Lal Vaishnav a priest in a village temple has been set to fire by people belonging to land mafia.

As per police, the Babu Lal Vaishnav, has owned 5.2 acres of land. The land was actually belonging to Radha Krishna temple trust in a village. And the trust handed over the land to priest as it is his only source of income. Such lands are called “Mandir Mafi ” and are a source of income for priests who are caretakers of village temples in Rajasthan.

This land has become the centre for dispute, as Babu Lal Vaishnav, wanted to build a house for himself on a plot close to his land . He had levelled the land by an earth-mover. Another group of people from the dominant Meena community objected this and claimed the land as their own.

The village elders has supported the priest and ruled in ruled in favour of him . But the accused in the crime had build their hut on the land and they poured petrol him and on his bales of bajra which were lying at the disputed land and set it on fire . He died of burn injuries on Thursday evening.

The Rajasthan police had registered a case and arrested the prime accused Kailsah Meena, into custody. The police had started hunt to catch the other 5 accused whose name had been given by the priest.