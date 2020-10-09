WhatsApp will not work on these phones from 2021…Know more!!!

WhatsApp is constantly updated to improve features and security. As a part of it, over time, the app may not work on some users’ phones. This is caused by outdated software or hardware on the phone.

The app requires software / hardware on some smartphones to run the latest features in WhatsApp. For this reason, WhatsApp may exclude certain phones from service limits. The company has announced that from next year, WhatsApp will only work on phones running Android 4.0.3 or above. Also, the app only works on iPhones running iOS 9 or above.

So next year for those who use phones older than iOS 9 and Android 4.0.3 versions can no longer use WhatsApp on their phone. These are the smartphones that will not support WhatsApp from 2021:

Android phones: Samsung Galaxy S2, Motorola Droid Razor, LG Optimus Black, HTC Desire

IOS: IPhone 4S, IPhone 5, IPhone 5c, IPhone 5S