10/10/2020; Sounds satisfying right? Know why this date is indeed popular as a “The wedding day of the year”

10/10/2020: It’s a date that just sounds satisfying, and consequently is one of the most sought-after wedding dates of the year. While the unique date may hold the significance of sentimental or superstitious value for many, couples consider it to be an auspicious day to tie the knot. It’s actually a phenomenon in Singapore because ten times more couples are getting married today than on any other Saturday of the year. It’s almost self-explanatory why couples around the world are willing to get married today.

The date is easy to remember for anniversaries.

The numbers add up to signify a union.

The following day is a Sunday, which makes it easier for guests to attend.

As 876 couples submitted their notice of married to the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) in Singapore. The report added that on an average 91 weddings were solemnized last year. Compared to that, ten times more couples will be tying the know today. “Oct 10 is usually a hot date because 10 is always looked upon as a perfect 10. So they (couples) wish for a perfect union. And if a hot date or auspicious date falls on a weekend, it looks like all the stars are aligned,” a solemnisor was quoted.