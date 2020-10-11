17 dead,30 injured in bus-train collision

In a shocking incident, at least 17 people were dead and 30 others were injured as the bus they were travelling collided with a train. The accident took place on Sunday morning at Chacheongsao in central Thailand.

As per reports, the train smashed into the bus with 65 passengers on board while it was crossing a railway track . The bus passengers were on their way to a temple in Cha Choeng Sao province – two hours from the capital Bangkok – for a ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent.

The bus was overturned on its side, the top of it ripped off. The number of casualties and injured is expected to rise.

According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization, Thailand has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the world.