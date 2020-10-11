‘Brahma Kamal’ begin blooming in Uttarakhand: Watch video here

The sacred Lotus known as Brahma Kamal has started blooming in Uttarakhand. The flowers has started blooming in the holy site of Rudraprayag which is situated at the holy confluence of Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.

The Brahma Kamal usually bloom after sunset and just once a year. The Brahma Kamal flower is offered in many holy shrines like Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Tunganth. It also finds mention in the scriptures and is of significant importance in the Hindu religion. The name of the flower can be translated to ‘The Lotus of Brahma’.

The flower is native to the Himalayas, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In the Himalayas, it can be found at an altitude of 4500 metres.

Brahma Kamal is considered a medicinal herb. It is used to treat liver infections, sexually transmitted diseases, bone pains, cold and cough.

Brahma Kamal, Kon, Kapfu and vansembruu all are the local names of this variety of Lotus. As per sayings, according to Hindu scriptures , Brahma who is the creator god in Hinduism, is also known as Svayambhu (self-born), and the creator of the four Vedas, one from each of his mouths, is seen sitting on a pink flower that resembles a lotus which is called Kamal in Sanskrit.

The scientific name of this flower is Saussurea obvallata . It generally blooms at high altitude places such as Himalayas, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India, Mongolia, northern Burma and in southwest China. Brahma Kamal is also the state flower of Uttarakhand.