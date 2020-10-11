IPL 2020: Tewatia magic; Rajasthan Royals defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in a breathtaking match

Dubai: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, match 26. Rajasthan won the match by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Tewatia and Parag’s batting was the highlight of the match. Tewatia is the star of the game. Score Hyderabad 158-4 (20) Rajasthan 183-5 (19.5) Chose to bat second, Rajasthan were bowled out for 159 in their first inning’s. Ben Stokes (5), Jos Butler (16), Steve Smith (5), Robin Uthappa (18), and Sanju Samson (26) were all in the starting line – up.

Tewatia was unbeaten on 45 off 28 balls, including two sixes and four fours, while Parag secured the victory with 42 off 26 balls with two fours and six sixes. Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat. Khalil Ahmed and Rashid Khan took two wickets each for Hyderabad. Manish Pandey (54 off 44 balls), David Warner (48 off 38 balls), and Kane Williamson (22 off 12 balls) were the top scorers for Hyderabad. For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, and Rahul Tewatia took one wicket each.