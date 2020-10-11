Moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 strikes

A moderate earthquake has reported. National Centre for Seismology on Sunday morning has informed this. The moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 11.08 p.m. late on Saturday night in Manipur and Mizoram. No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received yet.

The earthquake jolted western Manipur’s Tamenglong district. The earthquake was at a depth of 28 km. Another minor quake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 11.39 p.m. in the same mountainous Tamenglong district and was at a depth of 30 km. The tremors were also felt in some parts of neighbouring Assam and Tripura.

This was the fourth earthquake in Manipur in as many days.

Earlier, a quake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.12 a.m. on Friday in eastern Manipur’s Kamjong district and was at a depth of 10 km, while on Wednesday, a quake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, occurred in eastern Manipur’s Ukhrul district and was at a depth of 10 km.

Another tremor on Saturday morning measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 6.09 a.m. in eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district and was at a depth of 5 km. A tremor measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale also occurred at 8.21 a.m. on Friday in western Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district and was at a depth of 10 km.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.