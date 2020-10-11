Really cute!! This baby monkey has so much love. It’s sweet to watch, take a look

A cute video clip of a baby monkey not letting go of its Hooman has gone viral on the Internet recently. The clip was shared by Twitter user Rupa with the caption, “I can’t stop loving this baby. This is such a cute adorable baby monkey! who wouldn’t want to take this bundle of joy for a ride ?? Seeking so much love Love as much as you can!.”

The video starts with a car pulling in and a woman coming out of the house. If you look carefully, you will see that there is a baby monkey sitting on the foot of the woman. The moment the man comes out of the car and the baby monkey sees him, it jumps and latches onto the man’s leg. Whenever the man says that he is going to leave and asks the woman to take the baby monkey away, it starts crying loudly just like a human baby. The monkey doesn’t let go of the man and finally, sits with him in the car. The internet fell in love with the video. It garnered more than 50.7k views within a few hours. Even the chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra shared a hilarious image of a monkey sitting on a dish antenna and asked his followers to come up with some creative captions.

I can’t stop loving this baby ??This is such a cute adorable baby monkey !? who wouldn’t want to take this bundle of joy for a ride ?? Seeking so much love ???? Love as much as you can ! pic.twitter.com/NdEmHlYQvb — Rupa ?? (@dawn2dusk_30) October 10, 2020