Security escalated at MS Dhoni’s farmhouse after his 5-year-old daughter gets rape threats….

Ranchi: Police has increased the security at former India cricketer MS Dhoni’s farmhouse after rape threats to his five-year-old daughter on social media. Dhoni is currently in Dubai while his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva are staying in the farmhouse at the moment.

With CSK not doing well, flooded MS Dhoni’s last Instagram post with hate comments while also giving rape threats to his daughter. Police has confirmed that they have increased patrolling outside the cricketer’s farmhouse. Even personnel in civil clothes have been deployed to keep an eye on suspicious elements. Even the cyber cell is at work to track the ones who made such a distasteful comment.

“Frequency of patrolling near Dhoni’s farmhouse has been increased. We are keeping a close watch on the movement of suspicious elements near the house. In addition to that a squad has also been kept reserve at a certain distance from his farmhouse to deal with any exigency. “A number of static force, which already was deployed in and around his farmhouse, has also been increased,” said an official.