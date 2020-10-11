Soldiers teach a little boy the right way to salute; who attempts to salute them first….

A video of a little boy from Leh saluting Indian soldiers is making netizens smile. The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen. She tweeted the video with the caption, “A budding soldier of future India. From a village in Leh, he made my day. Jai Hind.”

The 14-second clip was shot by an Indian soldier in Leh. It shows a little boy saluting the officers as soon as he sees them. When the soldiers reach closer, they teach the little boy the correct way to stand while saluting. The little boy quickly learns and salutes them once again, this time, maintaining the correct form. This is the most wholesome thing on the internet today.

A budding soldier of future India. From a village in Leh, he made my day. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/4AmO2wWj9q — Sudha Ramen IFS ?? (@SudhaRamenIFS) October 11, 2020

Netizens loved the video and that is why it went viral within a few hours. “How nice! Made my day as well”, one comment read. Another user tweeted, “An attitude at that altitude comes from within as they get to see d army movement & its officers regularly. Life to them is tough due to climate, political & economic reasons but I have found d mountain people to be more hospitable, warm, & generous. Three cheers to d little boy!”.