Mob pelts stones, vandalizes vehicles in protest over pregnant woman’s death

A mob has pelted stones and vandalised vehicles during a protest over the death of a pregnant woman at a government hospital. The protest took place at Rampura in Churu district in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Police resorted to baton charge and fired teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators. Five security personnel, including a station house officer, were injured in the stone pelting.

As per reports, a pregnant woman who had come to the Rampura primary health centre (PHC) two days ago and she was referred to the district hospital, where she died. Then the family members of the woman and some others came protesting raising a demand to replace the Rampura PHC staff, run 108 ambulance services and register FIR against a doctor. The government has replaced the staff.