Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled marginally higher. BSE Sensex ended 84 points or 0.21% higher at 40,594 and Nifty 50 index rose 17 points or 0.14% to close at 11,931.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were ITC, Infosys, UPL, Cipla, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hindalco, HCL Technologies Power Grid and Maruti Suzuki.

The top losers in the market were GAIL India, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, SBI LIfe, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank.