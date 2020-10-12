Will You Get Pregnant With PCOS??? Most Asked Questions Answered Here…

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition of hormonal disorder that occurs in females of reproductive age. With the rising cases of PCOS in the country, there are also many assumed myths around the syndrome. If left untreated can advance a woman’s risk for endometrial cancer.

According to health experts, assessed one in 5 Indian women suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as a polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD). The exact reason for PCOS is unidentified, however, several elements might play a part, including excess insulin and heredity. Although common, the condition is a continuing source of common misunderstanding.

Can Losing weight ‘cure’ PCOS?

Exercise is always recommended to remain fit and conduct a healthy life, unfortunately, there is no treatment for PCOS. Obesity can make the hormonal imbalance more deficient in the body, so it is advised to keep a healthy diet and exercising plan. These lifestyle adaptations will enhance the use of insulin in the body by regulating hormone levels satisfactorily. Losing weight could improve ovulation, however, it is not a remedy for PCOS.

Women with PCOS cannot get pregnant?

Women with PCOS can have challenges in conceiving a child due to irregular ovulation and hormonal imbalances, but with appropriate remedies and advice from fertility specialists, it can be made conceivable. There are many fertility medicines, prescriptions, and even administered reproductive technologies (ART) such as IVF that can help women with PCOS in getting pregnant.

Does an inconsistent menstrual cycle mean PCOS?

Human bodies and their functioning differs from person to person. Women usually have their menstrual cycle from 21 to 35 days. There can be considerable reasons for an unstable period such as excessive dieting, uterine fibroids, thyroid disorders, pelvic inflammatory diseases, hormonal changes in the body, and even anxiety. If your cycle is less than 21 days or beyond 35, you should consult your doctor to know more about the cause and, if required, a treatment plan.

Can Woman With PCOS take birth control pills?

Birth control pills are usually advised to restrain the menstrual irregularities arising due to PCOS. However, there are women who want to get pregnant, and women who don’t like taking contraceptives, they are instructed to holistically adopt healthy lifestyle measures to hold their hormones in the longer run.

The fact is, PCOS is a common and growing condition among women, therefore, extending awareness about this syndrome is critical. It is always recommended to consult your doctor or specialists before accepting any medication or treatment plans. It is possible to lead a healthy life with PCOS by keeping a healthy lifestyle and keeping a track of the bodily changes.