Fire breaks out at Africa’s tallest mountain….

A blazing fire broke out at Africa’s tallest mountain, Kilimanjaro.

The blaze broke out on the mountain late on Sunday, and even though authorities and locals tried to extinguish the flames, their efforts have been useless because of the high altitude at which the fire was burning. Mount Kilimanjaro is known as the roof of Africa and not only is it Africa’s highest peak, it is also the world’s tallest free-standing mountain.

Tanzanian National Parks service posted a blurred photograph of what appeared to be Mount Kilimanjaro with several pockets of flames burning on it, on its Twitter account.

Moto umezuka Mlima Kilimanjaro leo mchana na jitihada za kuuzima bado zinaendelea. Taarifa zaidi zitafuatia. #TANAPANEWS BY @PASCALSHELUTETE pic.twitter.com/Jcfj6QlCf8 — Tanzania National Parks (@tzparks) October 11, 2020

Kilimanjaro is the 4th most prominent peak on Earth and the first people to reach the peak were Hans Meyer and Ludwig Purtscheller in 1889. Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano that has tree cones called Kibo, Mawenzi and Shira.