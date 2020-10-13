IPL 2020:- It was an awesome six by AB De Villiers, ended up hitting moving vehicles!!! Watch the video

After the end of the 13th over, RCB were still at 99/1, needing that push from the duo of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Everything changed immediately, when the rookie bowler, Kamlesh Nagarkoti walked out to bowl against two of the most experienced players in the IPL. AB de Villiers smacked 2 sixes during his blitzkrieg and two of them went out of the ground and rather the ball ended up hitting one of the moving vehicles on the roads in Sharjah.

In the same over, RCB, led by De Villiers, had cleared their intentions to hit almost every ball. And the youngster ended up dishing out the fourth delivery of them over in the slot to the batsman. The South African marauder just got under the slower one and slammed it high and long into the stands. The ball went out of the stadium and hit one of the vehicles which led to the traffic coming to a halt in Sharjah. It was just the start of the AB de Villiers show in the last five overs of the innings. He literally hammered every opposition bowler out of the park not sparing even the likes of Pat Cummins and Andre Russell. Within no time, the former South African cricketer got to his fifty off just 23 deliveries and comfortably outscored his skipper Virat Kohli during the unbeaten 99-run stand for the third wicket.