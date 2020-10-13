IPL 2020 updates:- Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a spectacular match!!!

Sharjah:- Bangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs in the final match of the first phase of the season. Chasing a target of 195, Kolkata ended the innings at 112 for 9 in the allotted 20 overs. Shubman Gill (34 off 25 balls) was the only batsman to bat for Kolkata. Gill was followed by Andre Russell (16 off 10 balls) and Rahul Tripathi (16 off 22 balls). Washington Sunder and Chris Morris took two wickets each for Bangalore. Spinner Sunil Narine was replaced by Tom Banton, who opened Kolkata’s innings with Gill. But in the fourth over, Navdeep Saini hit Banton’s stumps. Banton scored a total of eight runs off 12 balls. Later, Nitish Rana reached the crease and could not do much. Rana, who scored 9 off 14 balls, was bowled by Washington Sunder. Kolkata lost three batsmen in the next three overs.

Shubhman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (1 off 2 balls) and Owen Morgan (8 off 12 balls) took the wickets in the next overs. After that, Russell and Rahul Tripathi gave up hope but Russell was out in 14 overs. Russell was caught by Siraj off Isuru Udana’s ball. Pat Cummins (1 off 3 balls) and Rahul Tripathi (16 off 22 balls) were out in the 15th and 17th overs respectively. Chris Morris dismisses Kamalesh Nagercoil in the 19th over. Varun Chakravarthy (7 off 10 balls) and Prasidh Krishna (2 off 3 balls) remained unbeaten. All the bowlers who bowled for Bangalore took wickets. Washington Sunder took two wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana and Navdeep Saini took two wickets each. Chahal conceded just 12 runs in four overs. Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first. AB de Villiers (73 off 33 balls) was the top scorer for Bangalore in the final overs. Devdutt Padikkal (32 off 23 balls), Aaron Finch (47 off 37 balls) and Virat Kohli (33 off 28 balls) were the other notable contributors.