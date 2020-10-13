Protesters blocked vehicle carrying meat for tigers in zoo…

Guwahati: Hindutva activists protest at a zoo in Guwahati demanding that beef should not be given to animals, including tigers. Vehicles carrying meat to the zoo were stopped by these activists.

A group of Hindutva activists staged a protest in front of the zoo. After blocking the way to the zoo for hours, the police arrived, dispersed the activists and allowed the meat-laden vehicles to enter the zoo. ‘Vehicles carrying meat for zoo animals were stopped by some attackers. The police had to be called to disperse them. There are no restrictions on the supply of meat to animals, ”said Tejas Mariswamy, DFO, Assam State Zoo.

Situated on more than 175 acres in the Hingerbury Reserve Forest, the zoo is the largest zoo in the Northeast. It is home to 1040 wildlife and 112 species of birds. The zoo has eight tigers, three lions and 26 leopards.