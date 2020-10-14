2 more arrested by NIA in gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused in the gold smuggling case. NIA has arrested Chuna Ram and Aizaz Khan in the gold smuggling cases in jaipur.

The NIA has also conducted searches at four locations in Rajasthan and seized electronic items like pen drives, mobile phones, laptop and other incriminating documents

The raids and searches were conducted in connection with the case pertaining to seizure of 18.5 kg smuggled gold bars at the Jaipur International Airport on July 3, 2020. On July 3 the Customs officials had seized 18.5 kgs smuggled gold bars at the Jaipur International Airport and arrested ten persons arrived from Riyadh.

The gold in the form of bars and biscuits was concealed in the battery of emergency lights and the same was kept in Checked-in baggage of these accused persons.

The NIA registered the case as under sections 120 B of Indian Penal Code and section 16 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 on September 22. So far, the NIA has arrested 11 accused in the case and further investigation in the case is continued.