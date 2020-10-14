A woman’s inspiring journey from janitor to health…Know more!!!

A story of inspiration, hard work, and immense focus of a professional journey of Jaines Andrades, a nurse practitioner. Andrades began her career at the Baystate Medical in Springfield, Massachusetts, as a janitor in the year 2010. Ten years later, she returned to the same place as a nurse practitioner after working her way through nursing school.

Andrades had a shared picture on Facebook that clearly displayed her progress as a medical professional. The photo showed three identification cards that represented three different job designations; from a hospital custodian to a nurse practitioner.

“10 years of work but it was worth it! I’m a provider at the same place I use to clean,” she said. Ten years back, Adrades was working at a fast-food restaurant when she got a call for an interview at the Springfield hospital. When she enrolled as a nursing school student, she learned all the skills to become a nurse and finally realised her dream through hard work and dedication.

“Nurses and providers, we get the credit more often but people in environmental and phlebotomy and dietary all of them have such a huge role. I couldn’t do my job without them,” she said. A user commented, “I am proud of you Bebe’, always remember God took you there to cure bodies and for him to heal their soul, congratulations, I celebrate your success. I love you.”