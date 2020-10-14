“Chicken nugget into space”; A supermarket chain shared this unbelievable video!!! Watch

In a bid to celebrate their 50th birth anniversary of a supermarket chain called ‘Iceland Foods’ shared an unbelievable video on their Twitter, showing a chicken nuggets’ journey to space. The 1 minute 59 seconds long clip begins with text appearing on the screen that says, “What if we send a nugget to space?”. Further, into the video, we see a nugget somewhere on a farm in North Wales which has been launched into the sky. Soon the nugget can be seen entering the earth’s stratosphere. Making its way through the clear skies, the nugget enters an altitude of 110,000Ft and then makes its way back to earth. Taking to its Twitter, Iceland Foods captioned the video as, “We don’t know who needs to hear this, but we sent the first-ever chicken nugget into space today”.

The video has managed to garner 7.5K views. Tweeples have made some hilarious suggestion, one Twitter user wrote, “I thought “there MUST have been chicken nuggets in space, they send Americans up all the time” so I looked up all the known NASA menus… They have sent chicken patties (larger, round), chicken teriyaki & similar, but never nuggets. Well done! You beat America in this space race”. Another Twitter user wrote, “How did you get your camera back?”.