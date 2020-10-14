Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of yellow metal has slipped won. At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures were up 0.19% to Rs. 50,343 per 10 gram while silver futures moved 0.3% higher to Rs.60,738 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices had slumped Rs.850 per 10 gram while silver had plunged Rs.2,600 per kg.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has slipped down. The price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.37560 per 8 gram down by Rs.240. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4695 down by Rs.30.

In the international market, the price of spot gold reached at $1,892.80 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $24.22 per ounce while platinum was up 0.5% at $869.05.