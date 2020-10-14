“Future Saviour Of The Nation” ; Video Of Small Boy Saluting Army Officers Goes Viral!!!

Leh: A video of a small boy from Ladakh saluting Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops has gone viral, with many naming the kid a ‘soldier in making’.The official profile of ITBP shared the video on Twitter in which the kid Namgyal standing beside a road in Chushul, Ladakh as the corps passes by. The video captures the young kid saluting the troops who later train him the proper motions to salute and he promptly bears out the gesture perfectly.

Namgyal also reacts to the commands of “Savdhaan (attention)” and “Vishram (at ease)”.Sharing the video, ITBP wrote, ”Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning.”

See the video;

Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020

The video has garnered over 49,000 views on Twitter as people appear engraved by the child’s enthusiasm to learn to salute properly and his respect for the armed forces. One user wrote, ”Purest form of respect and appreciation for our forces deployed on the border from this cute boy. Truly remarkable. Jai Hind.”

Impressed by the video, Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that he is intending to start a scholarship oeuvre for Namgyal and pursued his parents’ details to send them money.