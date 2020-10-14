IPL 2020:- Delhi Capitals beats Rajasthan Royals in a magnificent match

Rahul Tewatia, who has twice been the savior of the Rajasthan Royals this season on the verge of defeat. At one point, the Rajasthan Royals looked set to win and lost to the Delhi Capitals by 13 runs. Score: Delhi Capitals 161 for 7 in 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals scored 148 for 7 in 20 overs. The Rajasthan Royals got off to a good start as they chased down a 162-run target set by Delhi Capitals.

Choosing to bat first, Rajasthan were bowled out for 148 for eight in the allotted overs. Rajasthan’s top scorer was Ben Stokes with 41 off 35 balls with six fours. For Rajasthan, Robin Uthappa scored 32, Sanju Samson 25, and Jose Butler 22. Captain Steve Smith had just one run to spare. Tewatia remained unbeaten on 14 off 18 balls. For Delhi, Anrich Norjee and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets each while Rabada, Ashwin, and Akshar Patel took one wicket each. With the win, Delhi topped the points table, beating Mumbai Indians.