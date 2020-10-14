IPL 2020 updates:- Chennai Super Kings register their 3rd win by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dubai:- Chennai Super Kings have been blessed with the opportunity to bat first. After setting a target of 168, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in the final overs. Chasing Chennai’s huge target, Sunrisers can score just 147 for eight in the allotted 20 overs. This is Chennai’s only third win this season. And the fifth defeat of Hyderabad. For Chennai, Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma took two wickets each. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson became Hyderabad’s top scorer with the only half-century of the match. Williamson hit 39 off 39 balls with seven fours. Jonny Bairstow (23 off 24 balls), Priyam Garg (16 off 18 balls), Vijay Shankar (13 off seven balls), and Rashid Khan (14 off eight balls) were the other Hyderabad batsmen to reach double figures. David Warner (9 off 13 balls), Manish Pandey (four off three balls) and Shahbaz Nadeem (five off five balls) were the main contributors.

The Sunrisers started slowly as usual after batting with a target of 168 set by Chennai. Though the plan was to increase it quickly after stabilization. Hyderabad was bowled out for two in the fourth over by Sam Curran. Sam Curran dismissed David Warner in the third ball of the over. Sam Curran bowled Warner for 9 off 13 balls. Manish Pandey was also dismissed in the same over. Pandey, who scored four off three balls, was run out on a direct hit by Dwayne Bravo. Then the run rate dropped as it was time for the Bairstow-Kane Williamson pairing together at the crease. Bairstow was out just before the pace of the innings increased. Bairstow was clean bowled in the fifth ball of the 10th over by Ravindra Jadeja. Bairstow returned with 23 off 24 balls, including two fours.