New Guinness World Record for smashing coconuts…Know how!!!

An Indian martial artist broke the Guinness world record when he donned a blindfold and smashed 50 coconuts that were arranged around the body of another man. A video was shared by Guinness World Records shows the man wearing a blindfold and smashing the coconuts without hitting the other man with his sledge hammer.

Watch video:

The man smashed 50 coconuts in the 1-minute time period. Rakesh B and Prabhakar Reddy P, were awarded the Guinness record for most coconuts smashed around a person blindfolded in 1 minute.

The smashed coconuts were fed to local animals in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh both from Andhra Pradesh said, “We had been practising to achieve this since last 6 months. Our target was to break 35 coconuts”. They achieved this feat last month by smashing 49 coconuts.