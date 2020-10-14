Soldiers in Kashmir are being trained to kill drones…

Pulwama: The Indian Army has taken a new training module for their troops deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for counter insurgency and counter terror operations. Trainers at 15 Corps Battle School, which is specialized for combat training is now being educated on how to thwart emerging threats due to drones.

“We are sensitising all the troops who come for training here about threats that drones poses to counter insurgency operations,” said one of the trainers, “there have been intelligence inputs that terrorists can use drones to lob grenades at the security establishments and troops involved in counter terror operations in built up area of terror hot-beds in the valley”.

The soldiers who are to be deployed at LoC have to undergo 14 days training programme and those who are to be deployed in the valley for counter operations have to undergo 28 days training. “Both the courses have some common training module, including drones,” said another trainer “these training programmes will help the troops on the ground”.