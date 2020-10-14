Two terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

The security forces had gunned down two militants in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces had neutralised the unidentified terrorists in an encounter in Chakoora in Shopian on Wednesday.

After getting a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area, the security forces had conducted a

cordon-and-search operation in the Chakura area of Shopian district. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

The identity of the killed militants had yet to be ascertained.