‘Who is driving this car?’ Netizens shocked to see this video…Watch!!!

Self-driving cars are till date being processed by Tesla, but that technology is yet to reach India. Here’s a car in Tamil Nadu that drives on its own…

The video shows a Premier Padmini or Fiat car on the road without anyone behind the wheel. A man wearing mask can be seen sitting on the passenger seat, and there is no one else in the vehicle. The video was filmed by a man driving behind the car, who later shared it on Facebook with a puzzled caption. In the short clip, the ‘self-driving’ Fiat can be seen changing lanes and expertly overtaking other vehicles, without anyone controlling it.

Today saw something a old man driving his padmini car sitting in passenger seat WTF ?How is this possible

Some Facebook users offered a solution to the mystery, saying that the man must be driving a car with a two-way pedal system. Such cars with pedals on both sides are used by driving schools, allowing the teacher to control the vehicle too.