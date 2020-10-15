Actress Khushbu Issued An Apology Over Her ‘Mentally Retarded’ Remark !!!

Khushbu Sundar, who just joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stated on Wednesday apologizing for calling Congress a “mentally retarded” party. She apologized for the “incorrect use of a couple of phrases”, but said she ensured that this does not happen again.

A rights organization filed complaints against actor Khusbhu Sundar at 30 police stations across Tamil Nadu following her comment on Wednesday. Khushbu, a former member of the Congress party, joined the BJP earlier this week. During a press meet in Chennai on October 14, Khushbu Sundar stated that members of the Congress party are “mentally retarded”. She made the statement while mentioning the reactions of Congress leaders who blamed her exit from the party and decided to join the BJP.

In a statement given later, Khushbu Sundar apologized for her remarks, as “I’m terribly sorry for the incorrect use of a couple of phrases in a moment of hastiness, deep distress and anguish. Being a self-made woman, the insinuation that I was being directed and influenced by significant others in my decisions was both objectionable and misogynistic.”

The actor-politician added that she had struggled with mental health concerns in her own family and have friends who are capable leaders, insightful and dynamic and living with bipolar disorder and depression. For their friendship and wisdom, “I’m richer! Not just am I sensitive to diversity amongst people, but value it and have gained hugely from it.”She said.

“I realize that many leaders in the past have also made similar references and as much as I am disappointed by the inadvertent distress that I have caused many, equally I am now determined to ensure that I do not repeat this ever, whatever the motivation, “I also dedicate myself to ensure that the voices of those with psychosocial disability are valued and heard, as they should be.” the statement issued by Khushbu Sundar said.